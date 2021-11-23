Atrangi Re: Akshay Kumar, Dhanush, Sara Ali Khan's First Looks Out, Trailer To Be Released Tomorrow

The makers of the much-awaited Aanand L Rai directorial Atrangi Re has finally released their first looks of the leading star casts comprising Akshay Kumar, Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan. The trailer of the same will be released tomorrow on the OTT streaming platform Disney Plus Hotstar hinting that the movie will be released on the OTT platform. However, the first looks of Akshay, Dhanush and Sara will surely raise the excitement level of the fans.

Akshay Kumar first shared Sara Ali Khan's looks from the movie. The looks of all the three protagonists are introduced by the tagline 'A love called Madness.' By the looks of it, Sara can be seen presumably as a free-spirited small-town girl. The looks comprise of the Love Aaj Kal actress enjoying a drink, sporting traditional attire and donning a monkey cap. Akshay captioned it stating, "Ek Ladki...Pyaar Mein Paagal. Miliye Atrangi No. 1 Rinku Se Kal." Take a look at his post.

Akshay Kumar then introduced South sensation Dhanush's first looks from the movie. The Raanjhanaa actor can be seen breaking into some energetic dance steps in the short teaser video. Akshay captioned the same stating, "Meet Iss love story Ka Atrangi No.2, Naam Jiska Hai Vishu." Take a look at the post.

Lastly, Akshay Kumar shared his own looks from the movie. The superstar can be seen playing a dhol, sporting a magician's attire and can be seen donning a royal Mughal look in the teaser video. The Phir Hera Pheri actor captioned the same stating, "n Atrangi story about the madness of love. Adding magic to this story, yours truly." Take a look at the actor's looks from the film.

The movie is touted to be an AR Rahman musical that will surely ensure some melodious soundtracks from Atrangi Re. Earlier Akshay Kumar had spoken about the movie's OTT release with Hindustan Times wherein he had revealed, "To be honest, I haven't yet included Atrangi Re in the list because we are still mulling over whether it should be a theatrical film or an OTT release. And OTT may simply be the medium of choice for Atrangi Re, as it looks right now."