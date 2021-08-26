'Boycott Salman Khan' Trends On Twitter!

It's not the first time when actor Salman Khan is trending on Twitter for all the wrong reasons. Many times, he became the target of trolls and faced the wrath on social media. The actor's name is again trending on Twitter and late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's fans are to be blamed.

Ever since Sushant breathed his last, his fans have been seeking for justice, and they are targeting celebrities like Karan Johar, Salman Khan, Mahesh Bhatt, etc.

Now, Sushant's fans are targeting Salman again and asking other netizens to boycott him and his upcoming films. Currently, Salman is shooting for Tiger 3 along with Katrina Kaif in Russia, and netizens are hell-bent on boycotting the film even before its completion.

Here's what Sushant's fans are tweeting on Twitter..

Sniper Bobo 👁️‍🗨️ @Check_out_Bobo: Presence of him is always Glitter , magical and Peaceful ❤️ He was a beautiful light of hope in millions of Heart 💕 #BoycottSalmanKhan- SSR DESERVES JUSTICE.

Young Soul 14 @YoungSoul141: @shwetasinghkirt The darkness of Bollywood are trying their best way to win the public trust this is were we should stand out as one nation together and face this situation together that's the voice of India #BOYCOTT BOLLYWOOD movies #BoycottSalmanKhan.

Nikki@Tammy94336887: Bollywood will be much cleaner without him #BoycottSalmanKhan.

Rani @Rani18806875: Where does garbage belong? It belongs in the trash bin.#BoycottSalmanKhan.

