Bunty Aur Babli 2 Twitter Review: Did Rani Mukerji And Saif Ali Khan Pass The Litmus Test?

Varun Sharma's Bunty Aur Babli 2 featuring Rani Mukerji, Saif Ali Khan, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari Wagh in the lead roles, is all set to hit the theatres today i.e., November 19 and we are here with the live audience review of the film. Produced by Yash Raj Films, the film is a sequel to the 2005 Shaad Ali-directed blockbuster, which featured Rani and Abhishek Bachchan as the titular characters.

We got our hands on early reviews of the film and we are sure that you are eager to know if the film managed to woo the audiences.

Ravi Jawani @ravijawani: #BuntyAurBabli2 What an entertaining movie! Loved the performance of #SaifAliKhan and my all time favourite #RaniMukerji ! The young B&B have done good too.... Good job #yashrajfilms. Missed @juniorbachchan though!

Unknown Boy @unknownboyxxx69: What a comeback from Rani Mukerji, looking dam hot! #BuntyAurBabli2.

Coming back to the plot of the film, the sequel takes a time leap of a decade and will feature two pairs of the eponymous con duo- Rani and Saif, and Siddhant and Sharvari. In the film, Mukerji plays the character of Vimmi Saluja aka Babli, while Saif plays the character of Rakesh Trivedi aka Bunty.

Going by the early reviews, one can assume that audiences loved Rani as Babli and her performance is apparently one of the main highlights of the film.

Bunty Aur Babli 2 also features Pankaj Tripathi and Yashpal Sharma in key roles.