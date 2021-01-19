Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui: Ayushmann Khurrana Signed The Film With 'No OTT Clause'?

Yes, you read it right. Even though Ayushmann Khurrana and Amitabh Bachchan were the first two actors, whose film Gulabo Sitabo was released on an OTT platform owing to the ongoing novel Coronavirus pandemic, we hear that Ayushmann is adamant that his upcoming projects release in theatres.

According to latest reports, we hear that Ayushmann came on-board for Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui after signing a clause that the film will not have a digital release, irrespective of the situation.

"In today's uncertain environment, a lot of films are taking the direct to digital route and Ayushmann wants to be sure of what he is signing up for. Hence, he along with his team have devised a plan to clearly bifurcate between OTT and theatrical content before coming on board a film. His contract for Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui assures a theatrical release. The idea is to know what he is signing in for, and decide on the content based on the medium of showcasing," revealed a trade source to Pinkvilla.

The source further revealed that Ayushmann isn't against digital release, but he wants to bifurcate contents as per digital and theatrical releases.

The source further added, "Although Gulabo Sitabo was the first film to arrive in the digital world, he is now clear on bifurcating between the two content. While he is open to be a digital star too, he wants to know the platform of showcasing before joining the gang. Only after being on the same page regarding the release plan of Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui did he come on board the film. At this point of time, it's gearing up for a theatrical release in June."

For the unversed, reportedly, Ayushmann will portray the role of a cross functional athlete, whereas his co-star Vaani Kapoor will play the role of a transgender in the film. The film is helmed by Abhishek Kapoor, and is expected to release in 2021.

