CISF Officer Who Stopped Salman Khan At Mumbai Airport Was Neither Rewarded Nor Penalised

Recently, a CISF (Central Industrial Security Force) officer stopped Salman Khan from entering the terminal at the Mumbai airport and asked him to get clearance first from the security check point. Soon, the video of CISF stopping Salman from entering the terminal went viral on the internet. Netizens not only applauded the CISF officer for doing his duty diligently, but also praised his attitude for not giving any special treatment to Salman Khan just because he's a celebrity.

Earlier, many reports suggested that the CISF officer who stopped Salman from entering the terminal was rewarded for doing his duty diligently.

Now, in a new interview with a leading daily, DIG Anil Pandey, Chief Public Relations Officer, CISF, said that CISF ASI Somnath Mohanty was just following the protocol and he did nothing exceptional.

He told a leading daily, "Someone shot a video of Salman Khan at the airport and a rumour was spread that the CISF personnel who stopped him was taken to task, hence we had to clarify on Twitter. It was ASI Somnath Mohanty who was on duty, and as per security protocol at the airport, he stopped Salman Khan and asked him to get security clearance. Every passenger has to go through the same procedure."

He further clarified, "The ASI on duty was not rewarded for stopping Salman Khan, but he was rewarded in internal assessment as the best performer. We have our internal reward mechanism. What ASI Mohanty did was a routine check, and nothing exceptional. Not just in Mumbai, but the CISF personnel at all the airports across the country follow the same procedure for airport check-ins of celebrities as for any other passenger."

With respect to work, Salman is currently shooting for Tiger 3 along with Katrina Kaif.