Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh's Unseen Wedding Pictures: Couple Raise A Toast As Newlyweds

In 2018, when one of Bollywood's lovebirds Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got hitched in a private ceremony at Lake Como, Italy, their intimate wedding was the talk of the town for several months. Later, their wedding pictures took social media by storm as everyone couldn't stop gushing over these two cuties!

Recently, some new unseen pictures from their South Indian style wedding surfaced on the internet. In one of the pictures, Ranveer and Deepika are seen arriving at the wedding venue on a luxury boat while the another one has them holding champagne glasses in their hands and raising a toast post their wedding.

Have a look at the post.

Speaking about her wedding, Deepika Padukone had earlier shared in an interview with Filmfare magazine, "People said the pictures looked magical and that's what the wedding was - magical. There's not one thing that went wrong. It was raining in Italy. But on the morning of November 13, when I was getting my mehendi done the sun came out. Suddenly, it was a clear blue sky."

In the same interview, the actress had also opened up on why her wedding was a closely-guarded affair and said, "Privacy was secondary. The reason we asked our guests not to have cell phones was because we wanted them to be present in the moment. Usually, everyone is on their cell phones, capturing the moment. These moments should be in your mind and heart as they're never going to come back."

She had further added, "Every single guest, I kid you not, is so thankful. People who've never danced in their lives were on the dance floor. People who've never tasted alcohol were tasting wine. That's how free people were. They were emotionally present there and they didn't have any choice but to talk to each other. Since we were a small group of just uncles, aunties, cousins and friends we could ask them to leave their phones behind. Everyone who has meant something to us in our life was there. They understood where we were coming from".

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone dated for six years after they tied the knot. The couple fell in love on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 2013 film Goliyon Ki Raasleela-Ram Leela.

Speaking about work, the duo will next be seen sharing screen space in Kabir Khan's sports drama '83.