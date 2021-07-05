Deepika Padukone Starts Shooting For Shah Rukh Khan-John Abraham Starrer Pathan: Report

Siddharth Anand's espionage thriller Pathan starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham has been creating waves even before its official announcement by the makers. While King Khan had already began shooting for this spy action spectacle before the second wave of pandemic brought the film's shoot to a standstill for sometime, John joined SRK for the shoot last week.

And now, a birdie from the sets has revealed that the film's leading lady has also joined Shah Rukh for the shoot. A trade source shared that the Padmaavat actress will be shooting for the Bollywood superstar for the next 15-20 years till this schedule is wrapped.

The trade analyst shared, "After SRK and John, now Deepika starts shooting for the much-anticipated Pathan. It's really amazing to see the big superstars of our generation starting to shoot despite the pandemic. It gives out a strong, positive message to the industry and when you have a huge film like Pathan on floors, the industry breathes a fresh lease of life. Deepika will be shooting with Shah Rukh till the schedule wrap of Pathan which should happen in the next 15-20 days."

The source further revealed that while the makers are keeping Deepika's role under wraps, one can be assured that she will be her fittest and hottest best in this Shah Rukh Khan-starrer.

"While we aren't hearing much about Deepika's role in the film, you can be rest assured that she will be in her fittest, hottest best in Pathan. Her role will blow our minds and it will be hugely talked about. The film, we hear, will see Deepika in a never seen before avatar and we are really excited to see how Siddharth Anand and Aditya Chopra unveil her character. Deepika and SRK have always created magic on the big screen and we can expect nothing less than a full blown masala, visual extravaganza that will pull people back to the theatres," the source further added.

Meanwhile, pictures of Deepika Padukone exiting from the film's sets at Yash Raj Studios went viral on social media. Have a look.

Talking about Pathan, the makers want to make sure that this SRK-Deepika-John starrer an action treat for fans and have reportedly, roped in four stunt directors who will design elaborate set-pieces to turn this star-studded film into a hyper-stylized action espionage thriller. Superstar Salman Khan will also be making a special appearance in this movie.

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone had earlier shared screen space in films like Om Shanti Om, Chennai Express and Happy New Year.

Meanwhile, Deepika who was last seen in the 2020 film Chhapaak, has a busy working schedule ahead with films like Hrithik Roshan's Fighter, the Hindi remake of The Intern, Nag Ashwin's next alongside Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan and Madhu Mantena's Ramayan in which she will be essaying the role of Draupadi.