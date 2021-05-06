Disha Patani On Radhe's Hybrid Release Amid COVID-19: That Was Our Best Option Given The Current Situation

Salman Khan-Disha Patani's upcoming film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is the first Bollywood movie to adopt a hybrid release model amid the current COVID-19 scenario in the country. The action thriller will be releasing in cinema halls and ZEE5's pay per view platform ZEEPlex simultaneously on May 13.

The film's leading lady Disha in a recent tete-a-tete with a tabloid, opened up about Radhe's multi-platform release and said that she and her team is glad to entertain the audience in such tough times. She said that the theatre owners also had requested Salman Khan to help them amid the slump caused by the pandemic and thus, releasing Radhe this way seemed the best option for them.

The actress was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times, "The multi-platform release was our best option given the existing situation at hand. Theatre owners had appealed to Salman sir to get them out of this slump by releasing Radhe in theatres. So, along with releasing in parts where theatres aren't shut, the audiences can watch the film at the comfort of their home too."

Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is Disha Patani's second outing with Salman Khan after Bharat. Speaking about reuniting with the superstar on screen, the Malang actress said, "He's a great human being and always makes everyone comfortable. He's so inspiring and I'm very grateful that I got the opportunity to work with such a superstar of the country once again."

Disha said that she gets very happy when she gets to show off her dancing skills on screen, and talking about the Seeti Maar song from the film which has already become a rage, added, "It was pretty difficult prepping for the song because it was the first time I was working with Prabhudeva sir (also the director of Radhe). But he was very patient with me. It was a different choreography but it was so much fun."

In the same interview, Disha also talked about the ongoing COVID-19 crisis and said that she is hoping for normalcy to resume soon. "We all are in this together and I pray for everyone's safety and well being. I hope we, and our country comes out of this crisis as soon as possible," the actress was quoted as saying.

Speaking about films, Disha Patani's upcoming projects include KTina and Ek Villain Returns.