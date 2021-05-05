    For Quick Alerts
      Radhe Title Song: Salman Khan Oozes Swag, Disha Patani Turns Up The Heat In This Groovy Track

      Ever since the trailer of Salman Khan's most anticipated film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai dropped online, fans have been eagerly waiting for the film's title track which played as a background score in the video. After the chartbuster 'Seeti Maar' and 'Dil De Diya' song featuring Salman and Jacqueline Fernandez, the makers have now released the title track of Radhe.

      Crooned by Sajid Khan, the lyrics have been penned by late Wajid Khan who passed away last year. The soundtrack of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is Wajid's swan song. Speaking about the Radhe track, Salman Khan oozes swag right from his introduction shot to the last frame. This one is totally for 'bhai ke fans.' Also, one must say that Disha Patani looks smoking hot in this upbeat number.

      The song's visuals have all elements of Salman Khan style entertainment which will resonate with the fans.

      The superstar took to his Instagram page to share the song and wrote, "#RadheTitleTrack..This too shall pass and god willing with all human support. Eradicate hatred. Radhe Radhe Radhe..."

      Have a look at the video.

      Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai stars Salman Khan as an undercover cop who sets out to eradicate the crime syndicate in the city ran by Randeep Hooda's character. Disha Patani essays the role of Salman's love interest and Jackie Shroff also plays a pivotal role in the film.

      The action thriller is slated to release in over 40 countries, including a theatrical release in major overseas markets on May 13, 2021, on the occasion of Eid. The film will also be available on ZEE5 with ZEE's pay per view service ZEEPlex on the Zee5 OTT platform and all leading DTH operators.

      X