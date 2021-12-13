India's Harnaaz Sandhu Brings Home Miss Universe 2021 Crown After 21 Years

The new Miss Universe 2021 as Harnaaz Sandhu from India, was crowned on December 12, 2021, at Universe Dome in Eilat, Israel. The 21-year-old model has brought home the Miss Universe crown after 21 years. Back in 2000, Lara Dutta was crowned the Miss Universe.

The official Instagram account of Miss Universe Organisation made the announcement. They shared a clip of the beauty queen was crowned and captioned it as, "The new Miss Universe is...India." The clip shows Miss Universe 2020 Andrea Meza of Mexico crowning an emotional Harnaaz, who will become her successor.

Harnaaz Sandhu of India was crowned the 70th Miss Universe, she beat out 79 other contestants from various countries and territories, including runner-up Miss Paraguay Nadia Ferreira and second runner-up Miss South Africa Lalela Mswane.

Soon after winning the title, she released a statement saying, "I am immensely grateful to the Almighty, my parents, and the Miss India Organization for guiding and supporting me throughout. Loads of love to everyone who prayed and wished the crown for me. Bringing the glorious crown back after 21 years to India is a moment of greatest pride "

For the unversed, Harnaaz is a 21-year-old model and actress from Chandigarh who finished schooling and college in the same city. She reportedly has several pageant titles to her name including Times Fresh Face Miss Chandigarh 2017, Miss Max Emerging Star India 2018 and Femina Miss India Punjab 2019.

Harnaaz has starred in several Punjabi films like Yaara Diyan Poo Baran and Bai Ji Kuttange.