Janhvi Kapoor Had This Reaction When A Fan Compared Her To Alia Bhatt

Janhvi Kapoor is currently basking on the success of her recently released film, Roohi. Some of the fans are still in awe of her performance in the horror-comedy film. Talking about the same, Janhvi recently received one such heartfelt compliment from a fan who also compared her to the actor, Alia Bhatt.

In an interaction with Bollywood Hungama, Janhvi Kapoor was complimented by a fan who said that the actor is on another level with her movie, Gunjan Saxena. The fan went on to say that the Dhadak actor has all the potential to be the next Alia Bhatt in terms of a career. Hearing this, Janhvi could not control her happiness and she went on to reply to the fan by saying, "That's so sweet. Aapke mooh me ghee, shakkar, laddoo, biryani, jo bhi aapko chahiye."

Not only this, but Janhvi Kapoor also showcased her love for Alia Bhatt again in the interaction when she was quipped with a fun question. The Ghost Stories actor was asked which actor would she be like to get stuck in a haunted house. The actor was quick to reply with Alia's name for the same. Apart from this, Janhvi also replied that she is a huge Alia Bhatt fan.

Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor's latest release, Roohi has been well-received by the masses. The film has had a decent collection at the box office garnering around ₹14 crore within one week of its release. The movie is helmed by Hardik Mehta and also stars Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma in the lead role.

Janhvi Kapoor essays the role of a girl named Roohi who gets occasionally possessed by the spirit of a woman named Afza. Apart from this, Janhvi will also be seen in the movie Dostana 2 opposite Kartik Aaryan and newbie Laksh Lalwani. The actor has also been shooting for her movie, Good Luck Jerry.

Talking about Alia Bhatt, the actor will be seen in the movie Brahmastra opposite beau Ranbir Kapoor. The actor will also be seen in the SLB directorial Gangubai Kathiawadi. Alia will also be seen in the film, RRR wherein her look as Sita was recently unveiled by the makers.