Janhvi Kapoor Opens Up About Comparisons With Priyanka Chopra In Dostana 2

Priyanka Chopra made our hearts flutter as the 'desi girl' in Tarun Mansukhani's 2008 film Dostana alongside Abhishek Bachchan and John Abraham. More than a decade later, Janhvi Kapoor is all set to feature in his sequel Dostana 2 with Kartik Aaryan and newbie Lakshya. Naturally, comparisons are between PeeCee and Janhvi are inevitable.

Recently, in a tete-a-tete with Indian Express, the Roohi actress opened up about the same and said that the bar set by Priyanka Chopra is so high that all she can do is pray that she gets somewhere close to her.

Janhvi was quoted as saying, "Priyanka Chopra was iconic in Dostana. So, there is a responsibility, but it's another film, completely different. So, I don't know what I can do. All that I can do is the bar, the standard that she has set, you have to reach for the stars I guess, pray to God and hope that you get somewhere close."

Earlier, in an interaction with a news agency, the Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl actress had said that Dostana 2 has been made keeping in mind the sensibilities of the current times and the team is conscious about depicting an authentic representation of homosexuality.

Janhvi had told PTI, "Dostana 2 looks at normalising homosexuality. There's still a stigma around it. Honestly, kudos to Kartik who is mainstream and is known for being the heartthrob of the nation to take on a role that I think most actors would shy away from because it is about homosexuality."

Reportedly, Janhvi Kapoor and Kartik Aaryan play siblings who fall for the same guy, played by Lakshya. The actress had further added that Dostana 2 is a fun film, and she can't wait for the audience to watch it.

Dostana 2 marks the directorial debut of Collin D'Cunha, who has co-written the film with Navjot Gulati, Sumit Arora and Rishabh Sharma. The rom-com is bankrolled by Karan Johar's Dharma Production.

ALSO READ: Happy Birthday Janhvi Kapoor: We Would Love To See The Actress Romance These South Heroes!

ALSO READ: Janhvi Kapoor Reveals Her Birthday Wish; 'Want To Win Our The Ones Than Need To Be Won Over Through My Work'