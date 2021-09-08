Janhvi Kapoor Recalls Hiding Away From Paparazzi In A Car Boot; 'They Were Literally Chasing Us On Bikes'

Late actress Sridevi's daughter Janhvi Kapoor made her debut in Bollywood with Karan Johar's production Dhadak in 2018 and is touted to be one of the most popular young stars in current times. The actress is also a hot favourite with the shutterbug and is often papped outside her gym and other places.

Recently when the Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl actress graced the first episode of Star Vs Food with her friend and trainer Namrata Purohit, the duo spilled out the beans about how Janhvi evades the paparazzi when she doesn't want to be clicked. She said that the ensuing car chase sequence made them feel like they were a part of Fast & Furious.

Namrata recalled an anecdote where Janhvi wanted to escape the paparazzi as she wasn't supposed to be at the gym that day, but at home, 'tired and sad'.

Purohit shared, "She was like, 'Namo, you have to help me, they can't click me, they can't see me!' So we've sent her car out from the other side, and I'm feeling like a horrible person because those guys (the photographers) are sweet guys. But it was just that situation where she needed to get out that day. So her car's gone that way so they thought she's gone the other way. She's jumped into my car, and we've gotten out. And then we have this whole chase going on. I felt like I was in Fast & Furious."

Janhvi further revealed that she often hides in her car's trunk to evade paparazzi.

They were literally chasing us on bikes, and we were going around in her car, and then we had to stop at a dingy location... You know the amount of times I've hid in the dikki (boot) of my car? So many times! And there's always a blanket in my car. There's always a blanket if I'm at a place I'm not supposed to be at, or with someone I'm not supposed to be with," the Roohi actress admitted on the show.

Workwise, Janhvi Kapoor will next be seen in Aanand L Rai's upcoming production Good Luck Jerry.