Kangana Ranaut Calls Thalaivii Best Film Of Her Career; 'Confident It Will Bring Audiences Back To Theatres'

Kangana Ranaut is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming multilingual film Thalaivii. The film helmed by AL Vijay has the actress essaying the role of actress-turned-politician late Jayalalithaa.

Recently Kangana attended the premiere of her film in Hyderabad and shared review of her performance post the screening. The Queen star took to her Instagram stories and called Thalaivii the best film of her career so far.

Calling it a gratifying experience, she also wrote that she is confident that the film will bring audiences back to theatres.

Kangana wrote, "What a gratifying experience to watch Thalaivii best film of my career so far." She further added, "Thalaivii is a theatrical experience hopefully Hindi multiplexes will also play it. I am confident it will bring audiences back to theatres @pvrcinemas_official @inoxmovies".

Previously the actress had taken to her Instagram stories and written, "#Thalaivii in Hyderabad today .... Media interactions here and watching the Hindi version of the film today in the evening for the very first time .... 💚."

Thalaivii: Kangana Ranaut Pays Tribute To Former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa's Memorial In Chennai

Last week, Kangana had expressed her disappointment with multiplex chains for refusing to screen her film owing to the gap between its theatrical and OTT release.

She had urged multiplex theatre owners to support each other and not bully or arm twist during these testing times. Kangana had written, "No films are choosing theatres, very few and very brave like my producers @vishnuinduri @shaaileshrsingh are compromising on huge profits and letting go off exclusive streaming options only for the love of cinema."

Thalaivii: Kangana Ranaut Pays Tribute To Former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa's Memorial In Chennai

She had further added, "In these times we must support each other and not bully or arm twist; it's our fundamental right to recover the cost of our film which we did, we may have two weeks window for Hindi version but for South we have four weeks window yet multiplexes ganging up on us and stopping our release there as well...This is unfair and cruel in these testing times when major territories like Maharashtra are also shut...Please let's help each other in order to save theatres."

Meanwhile Kangana recently visited late Tamil Chief Minister Jayalalithaa's memorial in Chennai ahead of Thalaivii's release. The film is scheduled to hit the big screens on September 10, 2021.