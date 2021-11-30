Kangana Ranaut Files FIR After Receiving Death Threats; Says 'I Am Neither Afraid Nor Will I Ever Be Afraid'

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has lodged a FIR after getting death threats for her recent controversial comments on farm law protestors. The actress took to her Instagram handle to share this news in a post written in Hindi.

Kangana posted a picture of her and her mother at the Golden Temple in Amritsar and wrote, "Remembering the martyrs of the terror attack in Mumbai, I wrote that one should never forgive or forget the traitors. In this type of incident, the internal traitors of the country have a hand. The traitors never left a single opportunity to tarnish Mother India for money and sometimes for position and power. Traitors inside the country kept on helping the anti-national forces by conspiring, leading to such incidents."

Referring to the threats, she wrote, "I am getting constant threats from disruptive forces on this very post of mine. A brother from Bathinda has openly threatened to kill me. I am not afraid of these types of threats. I speak against those who conspire against the country and terrorist forces and will always speak. Be it Naxalites killing innocent jawans, tukde tukde gangs or terrorists sitting abroad who were dreaming of making Khalistan by cutting the holy land of Gurus in Punjab in the eighties."

Calling democracy the biggest strength of the country, she continued in her post, "Any party may form the government but the fundamental right to protect the integrity, unity and fundamental rights of citizens and expression of ideas has been given to us by the Constitution of Babasaheb Ambedkar. I have never said anything derogatory or hateful about any caste, religion, or group."

The actress also urged interim Congress president Sonia Gandhi for help and wrote, "You are also a woman, your mother-in-law Indira Gandhi ji fought strongly against this terrorism till the last moment. Kindly instruct your chief minister of Punjab to take immediate action about the threats from such terrorist, disruptive and anti-national forces."

Hinting that the threats are in the light of the upcoming elections in Punjab, Kangana wrote, "I am neither afraid nor will I ever be afraid, in the interest of the country, I will keep speaking openly against the traitors. It is a humble request to them not to spread hatred towards anyone for their political ambitions to win elections."

Workwise, the actress has multiple films like Dhaakad, Tejas, Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda, Emergency and Sita in the pipeline.