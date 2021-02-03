Kangana Ranaut Gifts 4 Lush Flats Worth 4 Crore To Rangoli Chandel, Aksht & Two Cousins In Chandigarh

Kangana Ranaut, who is making headlines for her bold comments on farmers' protests as well as her upcoming films like Tejas and Dhaakad, reportedly gifted plush flats to her sister. Apart from Rangoli Chandel, Kangana has also gifted the lavish properties to brother Aksht and two other cousins in Chandigarh.

Kangana confirmed the same to an entertainment portal and said, "I want to encourage people to share their wealth with their family.... remember happiness multiplies when it's shared, they are beautiful luxury apartments under construction will be ready in 2023 but I am very fortunate that I could do this for my family."

According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, the four properties cost her a whopping amount of Rs 4 crore. Kangana is known to be very close to her family members and very supportive of her siblings. Earlier, the actress had designed the home interior for Rangoli's Manali home. The sisters had also shared pictures from the property back in 2020.

Talking more about the new properties, a source revealed to the portal, "The property is quite close to the airport and it is placed in the high street area of Chandigarh with good malls and restaurants around. Himachal people always dream of owning a house in the city and Kangana has surely made the dream come true for her siblings."

On the work front, Kangana will next be seen in Tejas, Dhaakad and Thalaivi, a biopic based on the life of late actress-turned-politician J Jayalalithaa. She recently also announced the sequel to Manikarnika, which will be based on The legend of Didda.

