Kangana Ranaut Is Unapologetic About Her 'India Got Freedom In 2014’ Comment, Gets Slammed By Netizens

Yesterday, a controversial statement of Kangana Ranaut caught many netizens' attention and they are very unhappy about it. Kangana who was present at Times Now Summit, said that Congress is an extension of the British rule and India achieved its 'real freedom' in 2014, referring to Narendra Modi being elected as the Prime Minister. She further said "That was not freedom but bheekh (alms), and the freedom came in 2014."

Kangana's statement didn't go down well with netizens and their outburst on social media is quite visible. They feel that Kangana's statement was an insult to many freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives for the nation.

A netizen wrote, "#KanganaRanaut is not only insulting our great freedom fighters but also 73 years old constitution, finally defaming our prestigious Padma Shree award, but unfortunately no arrest or no legal proceeding till now why? Intolerable scene."

"After the hearing of #KanganaRanaut statment I thought that the sacrifices which our freedom fighter did for next generation is meaningless. Because if this is our independent next generation then our slave India is far better," wrote another netizen.

Politician and BJP MP Varun Gandhi also criticised Kangana's comment and tweeted, "Insulting the sacrifice of Mahatma Gandhi sometimes, respecting his killer sometimes, and now the disdain for the sacrifices of Mangal Pandey, Rani Laxmibai, Bhagat Singh, Chandrashekhar Azad, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose and lakhs of freedom fighters. Should I call this thinking madness or treason?"

Reacting to his tweet, Kangana wrote on Instagram, "Even though I clearly mentioned that 1857 freedom fight was the first revolution that was curbed... which led to more atrocities and cruelties from the British and almost a century was given to us in Gandhi's begging bowl... Jaa aur ro ab (Go cry some more)."

What's your take on Kangana's statement? Tell us in the comments section below.