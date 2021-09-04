Kangana Ranaut Is Upset As Multiplex Chains Refuse To Screen Thalaivii; Says 'This Is Unfair & Cruel'

Kangana Ranaut recently took to social media to express her disappointment over theatres refusing to screen her upcoming film Thalaivii which is scheduled to release on September 10. Reportedly, three national multiplex chains have decided not to accomodate this AL Vijay directorial over the time gap over the film's theatrical and digital release.

A heartbroken Kangana took to her Instagram stories to urge mutiplex owners to support each other and not bully or arm twist during these testing times.

The actress wrote, "No films are choosing theatres, very few and very brave like my producers @vishnuinduri @shaaileshrsingh are compromising on huge profits and letting go off exclusive streaming options only for the love of cinema."

She continued, "In these times we must support each other and not bully or arm twist; it's our fundamental right to recover the cost of our film which we did, we may have two weeks window for Hindi version but for South we have four weeks window yet multiplexes ganging up on us and stopping our release there as well...This is unfair and cruel in these testing times when major territories like Maharashtra are also shut...Please let's help each other in order to save theatres."

Meanwhile, a report in Bollywoodlife states that Thalaivii has been sold two major OTT platforms, Netflix and Amazon Prime at a whopping Rs 55 crore.

Amid this, Thalaivvii producer Vishnuvardhan Induri opened up on the maker's disagreement with the multiplex owners and told ETimes, "This happens. We are still negotiating with them, but we have to also make sure that we recover our investment. The theatre owners should support us because we are taking the risk of releasing the film in theatres despite the fact that as producers we have got returns from non-theatrical platforms".

Directed by AL Vijay, Thalaivii stars Kangana Ranaut, Arvind Swamy, Bhagyashree, Madhoo amongst others in pivotal roles. The biopic based on the life of late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, is slated to release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.