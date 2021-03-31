Kangana Ranaut On Aditya Chopra & Karan Johar: They Ganged Up And Harassed Me; Today All Big Heroes Are Hiding

A few hours ago, actress Kangana Ranaut launched fresh attack on filmmaker Karan Johar and YRF head honcho Aditya Chopra. It all happened when trade analyst Taran Adarsh made an announcement that there's no change in the release date of Kangana's upcoming film Thalaivi, and it will hit the theatres on April 23, 2021.

Kangana was quick to react to Taran Adarsh's tweet and took a sharp jibe at Karan and Chopra. Accusing the duo of harassing her, the Queen actress tweeted that they did everything to throw her out of the industry, and ganged up against her.

She wrote, "They did everything to throw me out of the industry, ganged up, harassed me today Bollywood ke thekedaars Karan Johar and Aadiya Chopra are hiding, all big heroes are hiding but Kangana Ranaut with her team coming with 100cr budget film to save Bollywood."

She further added, "History might just write in golden letters the woman who was the outsider step child, was destined to be their saviour, you never know life have many ways of amusing us, if this happens, remember Bullywood chillar party never ever gang up on your Mother again क्यूँकि माँ माँ होती है."

History might just write in golden letters the woman who was the outsider step child,was destined to be their saviour,you never know life have many ways of amusing us,if this happens,remember Bullywood chillar party never ever gang up on your Mother again क्यूँकि माँ माँ होती है — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 31, 2021

As expected, Kangana's tweet received extreme reactions from her followers on Twitter. While some lauded her for being a brave actress, other mocked at her over confidence.

A Twitter user replied to Kangana's tweet saying, "Let's see who wins COVID or over confidence."

Another Twitter user wrote, "Albert Einstein said-The woman who follows the crowd will usually go no further than the crowd. The woman who walks alone is likely to find herself in places no one has ever been before. Suits well on you @KanganaTeam."

Slamming Kangana, a netizen tweeted, "Maharashtra is badly affected but madam is only concerned about her movie. Desh bhakti of convenience."

However, another netizen praised Kangana and wrote, "Kangana has proved once again she leaves her contemporaries much behind and has zoomed ahead. Out of so many releases so far, the only movie that draws our attention. Rest bullywood RIP."

What's your take on Kangana's tweets? Tell us in the comments section below.

