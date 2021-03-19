Kangana Ranaut Shares Throwback Pics In Ripped Jeans, Tells People Not To Look Like A Homeless Beggar

After Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat's comment on ripped jeans sparked a nationwide outrage amongst people, several women started sharing their pictures in ripped jeans. For the unversed, the CM claimed that women donning ripped jeans cannot provide the right environment for children at home. Now, Kangana Ranaut took to her Twitter handle to share some pictures of herself in ripped jeans, but the actor also had a message for the youngsters.

Talking about the post, Kangana Ranaut shared three pictures of herself in ripped jeans. In one of the pictures, the actor can be seen wearing a white tee with a black leather jacket and ripped jeans, while in another picture, Kangana makes a stylish statement in a printed crop top along with faded blue ripped jeans and glares. The third picture was a chic look of Kangana wherein she wore a white attire which she paired up with a checkered long jacket, blue ripped jeans and black heels.

Sharing the same, Kangana Ranaut said that people should follow her fashion style for sporting ripped jeans. The Tanu Weds Manu Returns actor said that the ripped jeans people are wearing should have the coolness quotient of her looks in the pictures. However, Kangana mentioned how instead, youngsters wearing ripped jeans nowadays end up looking like a homeless beggar.

Kangana Ranaut's tweet read as, "If you want to wear ripped jeans make sure coolness quotient is of this magnitude as in these pics, so that it looks like your style, not your state a homeless beggar who hasn't got an allowance from parents this month, most young people look like that these days." She also used the hashtag #RippedJeansTwitter with the post. Take a look.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana Ranaut recently headed off to Rajasthan to shoot for another schedule of her film Tejas. The movie has the actor playing a Sikh soldier, Tejas Gill. The film is being helmed by Sarvesh Mewara and backed by Ronnie Screwvala.