Kangana Ranaut Opposes Idea To Make Housework A Paid Job, Says Don't Put Price Tag On Mothers' Sacrifices

Kangana Ranaut On Recognising Housework A Paid Job

Kangana wrote, "Don't put a price tag on sex we have with our love, don't pay us for mothering our own, we don't need salary for being the Queens of our own little kingdom our home, stop seeing everything as business. Surrender to your woman she needs all of you not just your love/respect/salary."

Kangana Ranaut Protests The Idea Of Homemakers Being Paid

Ranaut protested the idea further in response to tweets by fans. She wrote to them adding, "It will be worse to reduce a home owner to home employ, to give price tag to mothers sacrifices and life long unwavering commitment, It's like you want to pay God for this creation, cause you suddenly pity him for his efforts. It's partially painful and partially funny thought."

Kangana Will Be Seen In Tejas, Thalaivi And Dhaakad

"How can one compensate for the lack of love/respect for home makers by giving them money? What if the oppressor snatches it and becomes more overpowering? People who treat their mothers or wives like house maids need value system and conscience that's why Dharma is the answer," read another tweet by the actress.

