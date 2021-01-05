Diljit Dosanjh Takes A Dig At Kangana Ranaut; Offers Her Job As His PR

Diljit Dosanjh's Twitter feud with Kangana Ranaut has been grabbing headlines since last year. It all began when Kangana shared a post in which she wrongly identified an elderly Sikh woman during the farmers' protest as Bilkis Bano of Shaheen Bagh. Diljit called her out for her tweet, and since then, the two actors have been at loggerheads on Twitter.

Recently, Kangana attacked Diljit for seemingly vacationing after 'instigating' the farmers' protest. The Manikarnika star wrote a sarcastic tweet that read, "Wah brother!! Desh mein aag lagake kisanon ko sadak le baitha ke local karantikaris videsh mein thand ka maza le rahe hain, wah!!! Isko kehte hain local kranti... (Wow, brother. After instigating farmers and making them sit on the streets, the 'local revolutionary' is enjoying the winter holidays abroad. This is a true local revolution)."

Wah brother!! Desh mein aag lagake kisanon ko sadak le baitha ke local karantikaris videsh mein thand ka maza le rahe hain, wah!!! Isko kehte hain local kranti... 👍 https://t.co/oXepZw633y — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 4, 2021

Reacting to Kangana's scathing tweet, Diljit said that he should appoint her as his public relation person as she is totally obsessed with him. He shared a video of an elderly hitting out at Kangana and tweeted in Punjabi, "You have so much misconception about yourself. I am and I always will be with Punjab and you just can't stop this. All you can do is to stalk me and don't think that Puniabis have forgotten what you did. We will have our answers for you very soon."

Kisaan Neyane Ni Ke Tere Mere Wargeya De Kehn Te Sadkan Te Beh Jaan Ge..



Vaise Tainu Bulekha Zyada aa Apne Barey..



PUNJAB NAAL C.. HAAN .. Te Raha Ge..



Tu v Hatdi Ni Sara Din Mainu Hee Dekhdi Rehni an..



Ah Jawab V Leyna Tere Ton Haley PUNJABI’AN Ne.. MATT Sochi Asi Bhul Gaye https://t.co/FkyJxdWQbV pic.twitter.com/zdmxYXYWH7 — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) January 4, 2021

In reply, Kangana wrote back in Hindi, "Time will tell, friend, who fought for the rights of the farmers and who against them... Hundred lies cannot hide one truth, and you will never be hated if you care for someone with all your heart. You think all of Punjab is against me? Haha don't dream so big your heart will break."

वक्त बताएगा दोस्त कौन किसानों के हक़ के लिए लड़ा और कौन उनके ख़िलाफ़ ... सौ झूठ एक सच को नहीं छुपा सकते, और जिसको सच्चे दिल से चाहो वो तुम्हें कभी नफ़रत नहीं कर सकता, तुझे क्या लगता है तेरे कहने से पंजाब मेरे ख़िलाफ़ हो जाएगा? हा हा इतने बड़े बड़े सपने मत देख तेरा दिल टूटेगा 🙂 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 4, 2021

Diljit responded to Kangana's tweet by writing in Punjabi, "I don't understand what her problem with farmers is. Ma'am, all of Punjab is with the farmers. No one is talking about you."

Mainu Eh SAMJH Ni Aundi ke Enu Kisan’an Ton Ki Prob. aa?



Madam Ji Sara PUNJAB HEE KISAN’AN DE NAAL AA.. Tusi Twitter te Bhulekhe Ch Zindagi Jee Rahe Hon..



TERI TAN KOI GAL V NI KAR RIHA..



Akhey “ SADDI NA BULAI MAI LAADEY DI TAEE”



OH HISAAB TERA AA.. https://t.co/QTUXjsJj9E — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) January 4, 2021

Well, Diljit Dosanjh and Kangana Ranaut's heated argument on Twitter has caught everyone's attention.

ALSO READ: Diljit Dosanjh Shares 'Certificate Of Appreciation' From Income Tax Dept After Reports Of IT Probe Surfaced

ALSO READ: Diljit Dosanjh On Entering Entertainment Industry: Working In A Factory Was My Backup Option