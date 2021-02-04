Kangana Ranaut Reacts To Diljit Dosanjh's RiRi Song; Asks Him To Prove His Patriotism

Diljit Dosanjh recently announced the release of a song titled 'RiRi', dedicated to Rihanna who extended her support to the farmers' protest, triggering an outpouring international support. The song wasn't received well by everyone including actress Kangana Ranaut, who has been critical of the protests.

Kangana took to Twitter and claimed that the song was planned long ago. The song calls Rihanna a 'pari' as Diljit sings that he wants to shower her with presents and love.

Kangana's tweet read, "Isko bhi apne 2 rupees banane hain, yeh sab kabse plan ho raha hai? One month toh minimum lagega (He wants to earn a few bucks too, how long have you been planning this? It takes at least a month) to prep for video and announcement, and libru want us to believe it's all organic ha ha #Indiatogether #IndiaAgainstPropoganda."

Diljit and Kangana have already had several tiffs on Twitter before. And this time too Diljit replied back to the actress reminding her that he does not need her to teach him his job.

"2 Rupees. Apne Wali Job Mainu Na Das.. Gana Tan half An Hour Ch Bana Lene An Asi.. Tere te Banaun Nu Jee Ni Karda Mint tan 2 Hee Lagne an.. HAR JAGHA TU BOLNA HUNDA.. Ja Yaar Bore Na Kar .. Kam Kar Apna (Don't teach me my job. I can make a song in half an hour. I don't feel like making one on you, but it would take two minutes. Do you have to butt in everywhere? Don't bore me, go and do your work)," the tweet read.

The banter went on for quite some time, as the two took shots at each other. While Kangana responded that her job was being a patriot, Diljit went on to question her authority. Take a look at the tweets,

Isko bhi apne 2 rupees banane hain, yeh sab kabse plan ho raha hai ?One month toh minimum lagega to prep for video and announcement, and libru want us to believe it’s all organic ha ha #Indiatogether #IndiaAgainstPropoganda https://t.co/WvxxRr4T1F — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 3, 2021

Mera ek he kaam jai Desh Bhakti ... wahi karti hoon sara din.. main toh wahi karungi lekin tera kaam tujhe nahin karne dungi Khalistani... https://t.co/NsU5DzXCiG — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 3, 2021

After Diljit reminded Kangana that he was as much a citizen of India as her, Kangana asked Diljit to prove his patriotism. Kangana wrote,"Desh sirf Bhartiyon ka hai, Khalistanion ka nahin, bol tu Khalistani nahin hai (India only belongs to Indians, not Khalistanis. Declare that you are not a Khalistani), please say you condemn fringe groups such as Khalistanis participating in protests. If you say this I will apologise and consider you a true patriot. Please say I am waiting #IndiaTogether."

To this, Diljit replied assuring fans about his loyalty to India, but Kangana was not satisfied with their response. Take a look at the conversation.

Teri Canada gang kuch bhi kar payegi ... Khalistan sirf tum logon ke dimaag ka jo empty space hai uska naam rahega, hum iss desh ke tukde nahin hone denge, karlo jitne chahe dangge aur strikes #IndiaTogether #IndiaAgainstPropaganda https://t.co/sXkXMRMtxl — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 3, 2021

Desh sirf Bhartiyon ka hai, Khalistanion ka nahin, bol tu Khalistani nahin hai, please say you condemn fringe groups such as Khalistanis participating in protests. If you say this I will apologise and consider you a true patriot. Please say I am waiting #IndiaTogether https://t.co/toq3j4lPxD — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 3, 2021

Chal theek hai, sirf bol de tu Khalistani nahin hai, kyun itna baatein ghuma raha hai ? Bol de simply ... kyun nahin bol sakta ? Sara discussion close ho jayega mera doubt bhi clear ho jayega. Please say ... https://t.co/LkjI70fbd4 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 3, 2021

Mujhe pata tha tu kabhi nahin bolega ki tu Khalistani nahi hai, this is for everyone to see, bhed ki khaal mein bhediye... Jai Hind https://t.co/Zby730IOoP — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 3, 2021

