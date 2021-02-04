    For Quick Alerts
      Kangana Ranaut Reacts To Diljit Dosanjh's RiRi Song; Asks Him To Prove His Patriotism

      Diljit Dosanjh recently announced the release of a song titled 'RiRi', dedicated to Rihanna who extended her support to the farmers' protest, triggering an outpouring international support. The song wasn't received well by everyone including actress Kangana Ranaut, who has been critical of the protests.

      Kangana took to Twitter and claimed that the song was planned long ago. The song calls Rihanna a 'pari' as Diljit sings that he wants to shower her with presents and love.

      Kangana's tweet read, "Isko bhi apne 2 rupees banane hain, yeh sab kabse plan ho raha hai? One month toh minimum lagega (He wants to earn a few bucks too, how long have you been planning this? It takes at least a month) to prep for video and announcement, and libru want us to believe it's all organic ha ha #Indiatogether #IndiaAgainstPropoganda."

      Diljit and Kangana have already had several tiffs on Twitter before. And this time too Diljit replied back to the actress reminding her that he does not need her to teach him his job.

      "2 Rupees. Apne Wali Job Mainu Na Das.. Gana Tan half An Hour Ch Bana Lene An Asi.. Tere te Banaun Nu Jee Ni Karda Mint tan 2 Hee Lagne an.. HAR JAGHA TU BOLNA HUNDA.. Ja Yaar Bore Na Kar .. Kam Kar Apna (Don't teach me my job. I can make a song in half an hour. I don't feel like making one on you, but it would take two minutes. Do you have to butt in everywhere? Don't bore me, go and do your work)," the tweet read.

      The banter went on for quite some time, as the two took shots at each other. While Kangana responded that her job was being a patriot, Diljit went on to question her authority. Take a look at the tweets,

      After Diljit reminded Kangana that he was as much a citizen of India as her, Kangana asked Diljit to prove his patriotism. Kangana wrote,"Desh sirf Bhartiyon ka hai, Khalistanion ka nahin, bol tu Khalistani nahin hai (India only belongs to Indians, not Khalistanis. Declare that you are not a Khalistani), please say you condemn fringe groups such as Khalistanis participating in protests. If you say this I will apologise and consider you a true patriot. Please say I am waiting #IndiaTogether."

      To this, Diljit replied assuring fans about his loyalty to India, but Kangana was not satisfied with their response. Take a look at the conversation.

