Kangana Ranaut's Bodyguard Kumar Hegde Arrested For Allegedly Cheating Woman On Pretext Of Marriage

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut's bodyguard Kumar Hegde has been arrested from his native village in Karnataka by Mumbai police on May 29. He has allegedly been accused of raping and cheating a beautician in Mumbai on the promise of marrying her. According to a PTI report, Kumar was nabbed by the authorities in the Heggadahalli village in the Mandya district of Karnataka.

A police official told the agency, "A team under sub inspector Virendra Bhosle held Hegde a day before he was supposed to get married to another girl. A 30-year-old woman, who works as a beautician, had last week filed a complaint of rape against him. The woman said they knew each other for eight years and he had, in June last year, proposed marriage, which she accepted."

However, their relationship went awry soon after and is alleged, that he forcibly exploited her sexually. The lady, who filed a report in D N Nagar police station in Andheri, has also alleged that Kumar has collected Rs 50,000 from her on April 27 by claiming that his mother had passed away. However, he went radio-silent after evading to his hometown and even switched off his number.

Kangana Ranaut's Sister Rangoli Chandel Hits Back At Karan Patel For His 'Stand-Up Comedian' Statement

An official told the agency, "After the woman found out he was planning to marry another girl in a matter of days, she approached police and Hegde was charged with rape, unnatural sex and cheating, and arrested."

Kangana Ranaut's Bodyguard Kumar Hegde Booked By Mumbai Police In A Rape Case

The police had registered a case against Hegde under section 376 pertaining to rape and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code. Based on the complainant's report, the Mumbai police were scouting for Kumar and then took him into custody on Saturday. He was also produced in the JMFC court at KR Pet, Mandya before taking him to Mumbai.

(Inputs From PTI)