Kareena Kapoor Khan And Amrita Arora Contracted COVID-19 At A Private Dinner

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan took to social media on Tuesday (December 13) to confirm reports of her testing positive for COVID-19. Her close friend and actress Amrita Arora has also contracted the virus.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had said in a statement, "Actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora tested positive for Covid-19. Both of them had violated Covid norms and attended several parties. BMC has ordered people, who came in contact with the two actors, to undergo RT-PCR tests."

However now, Kareena's spokesperson has issued a clarification and revealed that the actress contracted the COVID-19 virus at a private dinner and not at a big party as its being reported.

As per a report in ETimes, the spokesperson said, "Kareena has been extremely responsible throughout the lockdown period. She has been careful every time she's stepped out. Unfortunately, this time she and Amrita Arora contracted COVID at an intimate dinner where a few friends had gathered to catch up. It wasn't a big party as being reported. Among that group, there was one person who seemed unwell and was coughing, and who eventually passed it on. This person should have been responsible enough to not attend the dinner and put others at risk."

"As soon as she tested positive she has quarantined herself and is following the necessary precautions and protocols to deal with the condition. It is not fair to put the blame on her and say that she has been irresponsible and let her guards down. Kareena is a responsible citizen and also has the concern and care for safeguarding her family," the spokesperson further added.

Kareena Kapoor Khan's residence has been sealed by the BMC and the actress is currently in home quarantine. With regards to work, she will next be seen in Aamir Khan-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha.