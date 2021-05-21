Kareena Kapoor Khan And Mira Rajput Mourn The Loss Of IAF Squadron Leader Abhinav Chaudhary

Indian Air Force Squadron Leader Abhinav Chaudhary was killed in a MIG-21 fighter jet crash that took place at the Langeana village in Punjab's Moga area on May 21, 2021. Condolences have been pouring in for the braveheart all across social media. Now Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput have also mourned the loss of the pilot.

Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a black and white picture of Abhinav Chaudhary on her Instagram story. She captioned the same stating, "Rest In Peace Squadron Leader Abhinav Chaudhary. My deepest condolences to the family and loved ones." Take a look at the same.

On the other hand, Mira Rajput shared an emotional post on her Instagram story. She wrote, "A brave young warrior lost. RIP IAF Squadron Leader Abhinav Chaudhary. Condolences and prayers to his family and loved ones." Take a look at her post.

Indian Air Force Squadron Leader Abhinav Chaudhary was killed when his fighter jet crashed during his night training. The police authorities and the IAF officials from the Halwara and Bhatinda airbase arrived at the site after the accident. The official Twitter handle of the Indian Air Force also paid tribute to the late pilot. They stated, "There was an aircraft accident last night involving a Bison aircraft of IAF in the western sector. The pilot, Sqn Ldr Abhinav Choudhary, sustained fatal injuries. IAF condoles the tragic loss and stands firmly with the bereaved family."