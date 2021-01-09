Kareena Kapoor Khan Reunites With Her Girl Squad For A Pizza Night; Says 'Missing 'Lolo' Karisma Kapoor'

The Glamorous Squad

Kareena Kapoor Khan looked gorgeous in a loose sky blue maxi dress, while the Arora girls- Malaika and Amrita looked their stylish best in black. Bebo shared a picture from the reunion and captioned it as, "Reunited ❤️❤️ Missing Lolo @therealkarismakapoor." Karisma reacted by dropping a bunch of heart emoticons on Kareena's post.

A Perfect Nightout With Pizzas And Girlfriends

Amrita Arora took to her Instagram story to give us a sneak-peek at what the girls feasted upon at the nightout. Her caption for the snap of pizza boxes piled one on top of another read, "What more we could ask for a girls night. @batrasgaurav this is yummmmmmmmmm."

The Powerpuff Girls

Earlier, the girl gang hung out together in August last year after spending several months in isolation due to COVID-19 pandemic. However, they were constantly in touch with each other via video calls. Kareena had even posted a group picture from the union and captioned it, "When worst comes to worst, squad comes first. PS: @therealkarismakapoor is missing in action."