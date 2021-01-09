Kareena Kapoor Khan Reunites With Her Girl Squad For A Pizza Night; Says 'Missing 'Lolo' Karisma Kapoor'
Mom-to-be Kareena Kapoor Khan recently reunited with her girl squad as her besties Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora returned back from their Goa vacation. The ladies were joined by their other friends, Natasha Poonawalla and Mallika Bhat, and it turned out to be a helluva nightout.
The girls relished some yummy pizzas and had a great time at the reunion. Later, Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram page to share a snap from the evening and wrote how she missed her sister Karisma Kapoor who couldn't make it to the gathering.
The Glamorous Squad
Kareena Kapoor Khan looked gorgeous in a loose sky blue maxi dress, while the Arora girls- Malaika and Amrita looked their stylish best in black. Bebo shared a picture from the reunion and captioned it as, "Reunited ❤️❤️ Missing Lolo @therealkarismakapoor." Karisma reacted by dropping a bunch of heart emoticons on Kareena's post.
A Perfect Nightout With Pizzas And Girlfriends
Amrita Arora took to her Instagram story to give us a sneak-peek at what the girls feasted upon at the nightout. Her caption for the snap of pizza boxes piled one on top of another read, "What more we could ask for a girls night. @batrasgaurav this is yummmmmmmmmm."
The Powerpuff Girls
Earlier, the girl gang hung out together in August last year after spending several months in isolation due to COVID-19 pandemic. However, they were constantly in touch with each other via video calls. Kareena had even posted a group picture from the union and captioned it, "When worst comes to worst, squad comes first. PS: @therealkarismakapoor is missing in action."
Speaking about work, Kareena Kapoor Khan who is expecting her second child with actor-hubby Saif Ali Khan, will next be seen in Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha.
