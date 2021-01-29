Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Birthday Post For Bestie Has An Adorable Throwback Picture Of Taimur; See Pic

Kareena Kapoor Khan is one celeb who never disappoints her fans when it comes to sharing some fond glimpses of her personal life on social media. Recently, the actor shared a lovely birthday wish for her best friend, Reenaa Pillai Gupta on her social media. However, her fans also caught sight of an adorable throwback picture of her son Taimur Ali Khan in the post.

Talking about the same, Kareena and Reenaa can be seen posing together by the lakeside while their respective sons are on the stroller. The picture has Taimur looking at the ducks in the lake with a naughty glint in his eyes. The picture sure does make way for a happy memory. Take a look at the same.

Apart from that, Kareena Kapoor Khan also penned a beautiful message for her friend on the post. The actor stated, 'Some friendships need no tag, some need no name, some friendships stand the test of time and last forever. From us being crazy teenagers to our crazy boys now. This one's forever. Love you Reenz. Happy birthday.'

