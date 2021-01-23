Kareena Kapoor Khan Is A Visual Delight In Her Latest Video From A Photoshoot

Kareena Kapoor Khan will soon be embracing motherhood for the second time. The actor who is quite active on social media makes sure not to disappoint her fans when it comes to sharing some fun glimpses of her daily routine. Recently Kareena took to her Instagram to share a BTS video of her lastest photoshoot wherein she can be seen sporting a chic and glamorous avatar.

Talking about the same, Kareena Kapoor Khan can be seen donning an elegant full-sleeved black gown with a thigh-high slit. The Jab We Met actor opted for a radiant makeup and wavy curls along with the look. Not only that but Bebo also had a quirky caption for the same. She captioned the reel stating, 'If I ever let my head down... It'll be to admire my heels.' Take a look at the post.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan will soon be seen in the much-awaited film, Laal Singh Chadha opposite Aamir Khan. The movie is an official adaptation of the Hollywood film, Forrest Gump. The movie will be helmed by Advait Chandan.

