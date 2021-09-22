Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares A Breathtaking Picture Of Her Birthday Celebration, Says 'Keep The Fire Burning'

Kareena Kapoor Khan celebrated her 41st birthday yesterday (September 21). The actress rang in the same in a beautiful island-like destination with her husband Saif Ali Khan and kids Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh. Now, she has shared a beautiful glimpse of how her birthday celebration transpired along with a heartfelt caption.

Talking about the same, Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her social media handle to share a lovely picture that has a burning montage of 'Happy Birthday' etched in front of the sea. The picture further has the silhouettes of Saif Ali Khan walking with Taimur Ali Khan wherein the father-son duo can be seen twinning in white. While the Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon actress can be seen walking behind them with Jeh in her lap.

By the looks of it, Kareena Kapoor Khan has sported a frock-like attire with her hair tied to a neat bun. The Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham actress had a heartwarming caption for the same. She wrote, "Keep the fire burning... birthday promise to myself" along with a red heart emoji. Take a look at the post.

Her fans dropped several red heart emojis to the post and also wished her for her birthday. Meanwhile, many B-town celebs like Alia Bhatt, Malaika Arora, Karan Johar, Kangana Ranaut, Anushka Sharma, Kiara Advani and others had showered beautiful wishes for the Jab We Met actress. Meanwhile, Kareena had earlier also shared a mushy picture with her husband Saif Ali Khan.

Taking to her Instagram story, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a picture wherein the couple can be seen posing for a candid frame. The two are presumably looking at the sea and the Jawaani Jaaneman actor can be seen holding his wife close to him. The Heroine actress has opted for some elegant accessories like bangles, bracelets and a diamond ring. Take a look at the picture that was shared by one of her fan clubs.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan will be seen in Laal Singh Chadha. The movie will also be starring Aamir Khan and will be helmed by Advait Chandan. It is a Hindi remake of Forrest Gump.