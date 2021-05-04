Kriti Sanon On Dealing With Constant Scrutiny On Social Media: Have Become Lot More Conscious Of What I Speak

While social media is a great place for celebrities to stay connected with their fans, it also comes with its share of cons in the form of trolls and hate comments. Recently in a conversation with a leading tabloid, actress Kriti Sanon opened up about the judgement that public figures have to face.

The Luka Chuppi star told Hindustan Times, "I think people judge too much. This one year, I just felt people have no tolerance, and are judging others left, right and centre on anything and everything. There's no patience, and people are always trying to find something negative. I understand that the times we are in can frustrate us, as everyone's going through issues in their personal and professional lives," feels the actor, adding that difficult times should make us "want to be kinder to each other".

Kriti told the tabloid that the constant scrutiny has made her become more conscious of what she says or writes on her social media page.

ALSO READ: Kriti Sanon On Why She Remained Silent Post Sushant's Demise: There Was Too Much Negativity Around

She was quoted as saying, "I used to be a lot freer about what I said earlier, but the environment has kind of made me feel I should not speak if I don't need. I've become a lot more conscious of what I speak."

The actress said that while she likes voicing her opinion, people need to realize that when people actors speak, it's their opinion and it doesn't have to match others. "I feel we need to be a lot more open minded and not so judgmental. In today's world, free speech and hate speech have become similar, which it should not," Kriti was quoted as saying.

ALSO READ: Kriti Sanon On Doing Different Genres Of Films In 2021: It Keeps Me On My Toes

In the same interview, Kriti said that she craved to be on the sets during the lockdown and added, "The one thing I realised in the past year when we were all at home and not working (amid the pandemic) is that I really crave to be on set. It makes me happy. I love what I do. I get a lot alive in front of the camera and literally forget everything."

Talking about work, Kriti Sanon has an exciting lineup of projects which include Bachchan Pandey, Mimi, Adipurush, Bhediya, Ganpath and Hum Do Hamare Do.