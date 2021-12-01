Kriti Sanon On Her Diverse Lineup Of Movies, Says 'As An Actor You Need To Balance It Out By Doing All Genres'

Kriti Sanon is definitely on a roll when it comes to the professional front. The actress garnered immense praise for her performances in her latest films like Mimi and Hum Do Humare Do. Apart from this, she has an interesting and diverse lineup of movies ranging from Bhediya, Adipurush, Ganapath, Bachchan Pandey and Shehzada. The actress recently spoke about exploring these diverse genres of movies in her film career.

Kriti Sanon spoke to Etimes about how Mimi was like a game-changer for her career and that the aura and weight of her characters in Ganapath and Adipurush will be exciting for her. The Panipat actress said, "A movie like this doesn't come your way very often. So, as an actor, you have to tell yourself that you are not going to get these kinds of roles all the time. You need to balance it out by doing films of all genres. There could be projects that are challenging in different ways; for example, when I'm doing an action film, it is also something that I've never done before. In Ganapath or Adipurush, the aura and the weight of the character that I'm playing are exciting for me."

Furthermore, Kriti Sanon spoke about exploring a Masala movie and a serious film at the same time with her upcoming movies. The Raabta actress stated, "I want to be in a completely massy entertaining film, and at the same time, I also want to do a film that has a strong message. I am as excited about Bachchan Pandey, which is a complete entertainer, as I am about my first horror comedy, Bhediya. Then, there is a lot of action in Ganapath, and Adipurush is based on history and mythology is a completely different world for me."

Talking about Kriti Sanon's upcoming movies, she will be seen in the horror-comedy Bhediya alongside Varun Dhawan. The first look of the movie was unveiled by the makers recently. Apart from that, the actress will be playing the role of Sita in the magnum opus Adipurush that will also star Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan. She will be seen in Ganapath and Bachchan Pandey opposite Tiger Shroff and Akshay Kumar respectively.