Lara Dutta's Heartfelt Note For Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu: The Universe Is Now Your Oyster

Former pageant winner and actress Lara Dutta recently took to her social media to pen a sweet note for Harnaaz Sandhu after the latter made India proud by winning the Miss Universe title at the 70th Miss Universe 2021 held at the Israeli Red Sea resort town in Eilat, Israel. She is the New Miss Universe, 21 years after Lara Dutta bagged the crown in 2000.

The Partner actress shared a picture of Harnaaz in her newly won crown and recalled their last conversation. The caption read, "My dearest @harnaazsandhu_03 , when I spoke to you yesterday, you promised me that 'it will be worth it'!! YOU are worth all your triumphant glory and much, much more!! You had an unshakeable belief in yourself and JUST KNEW, you were born for this!! You were born in the year I won Miss Universe!!!. That's how long we've waited for you to come along and lift that crown once more for India!!"

She further continued, "Perhaps, it was destined!!. I know what lies in store for you, and I wish you a glorious reign!! May this only be the start of the heights you will scale! God bless you, my heartiest congratulations to your parents and family! The universe now, is your oyster- OUR STAR!"

Meanwhile, Lara's followers lauded her for her kind words for Harnaaz. A netizen wrote, "This is so heartfelt! Lara finally got her successor! 21 years of wait worth it." Another one commented, "Oh my god! Queen."

Besides Lara Dutta, Sushmita Sen who was the winner of the Miss Universe 1994 pageant also congratulated Harnaaz with a heartfelt note on her Instagram handle.

The actress wrote, #yehbaat 👊😁👏💃🏻❤️ 'Har Hindustani Ki Naz' Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu #MissUniverse2021 #INDIAAAAAA 😀💃🏻🙏🤗❤️💋🌈 Soooooo proud of you!!!! Congratulations @harnaazsandhu_03 👏😍🤗 Thank you for representing India so beautifully, for bringing back the Miss Universe Crown to India after 21 years ( by a 21 year old 😁, you were destined). May you enjoy every moment of learning & sharing this incredible global platform @missuniverse will provide you....MAY YOU REIGN SUPREME!!! 👊🤗❤️🇮🇳😀 My love & Regards to your Maa & family...bohut bohut Mubarak 🙏😁😇❤️🌈💃🏻."

Workwise, Sushmita Sen is currently basking in the success of her recently released web series Aarya 2.