Masaba Gupta Shares Picture With Parents Neena Gupta And Vivian Richards; 'My World, My Blood'

A few hours ago, fashion designer Masaba Gupta took to her Instagram page and shared a throwback picture with her parents Neena Gupta and Vivian Richards, and captioned the picture as, "My world. My blood." While Masaba didn't mention the year when this picture was taken, going by the picture, one can assume that it was taken during Masaba's childhood days.

Masaba's picture with her parents is winning hearts on Instagram and netizens are quite in awe of Neena Gupta. Many praised her for being a strong woman and raising Masaba as a single mother beautifully, despite facing criticism from society.

For the unversed, Neena Gupta gave birth to Masaba in 1989 out of wedlock. Back in those days, Neena's affair with Richards was a hot topic of discussion, and many shamed the actress for the same. Later, Neena got married to Vivek Mehra and currently, the duo is in a happy place.

Praising Neena Gupta, a netizen wrote, "Love your mother's dignity and strength of character❤️"

"I must appreciate your mother,she was daring in those days when women could not even think about challenging the societal norms," wrote another netizen.

One more Instagram user wrote, "Your mother's dignity and power of character."

"Your a beautifully mixed half island girl," reacted another Instagram user to Masaba's picture.

On a related note, recently Masaba and Neena Gupta were seen in Masaba Masaba, a semi-fictionalised Netflix show inspired by their lives. It was directed by Sonam Nair and produced by Ashvini Yardi.

