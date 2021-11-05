Kangana Ranaut Reveals Her Debut Production Film Tiku Weds Sheru Goes On Floors The Next Month

Kangana Ranaut took to her social media handle to announce that her debut production film Tiku Weds Sheru will be going on floors the next month. The movie will be bankrolled by her production house Manikarnika Films and will star Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead role alongside her. It will be helmed by Sai Kabir. Kangana also shared some beautiful pictures from her Diwali celebration along with the same.

Kangana Ranaut shared some stunning pictures wherein she can be seen performing a Puja and making Rangoli on the auspicious occasion of Diwali. The Tanu Weds Manu Returns actress looks striking in a printed white coloured salwar-kameez that she paired up with an embellished dupatta. The actress furthermore paired up the look with gorgeous earrings and radiant makeup.

Kangana Ranaut captioned the same stating, "No excitement like Diwali excitement. Morning Pooja at the office. Next week our first production Tiku weds Sheru is going on the floor. I came to the city with nothing. Gratitude for all the divine blessings I had along the way. Looking back this journey seems surreal. Happy Diwali to all." Take a look at her post.

Earlier in August this year, Kangana Ranaut had begun the pre-production work for Tiku Weds Sheru. The Manikarnika: Queen Of Jhansi actress had shared a picture on her social media handle wherein she could be seen busy with discussions with her team. Kangana had revealed that the shooting of the film will begin in the first week of November this year. The actress had captioned the same stating, "Preproduction of Tiku weds Sheru at @manikarnikafilms office, filming begins the first week of November."

Earlier on May 1, Kangana Ranaut had launched the official logo of her production house Manikarnika Films. The Revolver Rani actress had written along with the post stating, "Launching the logo of @manikarnikafp with the announcement of our debut in digital space with a quirky love story Tiku weds Sheru .... Need your blessings." On the work front, Kangana will be seen in interesting movies like Dhaakad, Tejas and Emergency. She will also be seen playing the titular role of Sita in the magnum opus Sita: The Incarnation.