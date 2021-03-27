Parineeti Chopra Calls Body-Shaming The Most Ridiculous Thing On Earth; 'You Just Have To Be Your Fittest'

Parineeti Chopra is one of the few Bollywood actresses who has always been vocal about her battle with fat-shaming. Before undergoing a drastic weight loss in 2015, the actress was trolled for being on the heavier side. In a recent interview with an entertainment portal, Parineeti opened up about being criticized for the way she looked.

Speaking about her reaction to trolls commenting on social media, The Girl On The Train actress told Bollywood Bubble, "I agreed with them that I wasn't looking my best. And, I wasn't doing my best for my fitness. I think, I would've gotten hurt if I was doing everything that I could and I was really my fittest, and then people didn't like the way I looked. I think that would've affected me."

She further continued, "Because I got to work and I took a little bit of a break and got to work on my fitness and my health, I was so engrossed in myself in such a positive way and I knew that after six months or after a year if I show myself, fitter."

However, Parineeti criticized the practice of body-shaming and said, "It is the most ridiculous thing on Earth. It's like shaming somebody for having black eyes. It is something natural and what you are born with. But, every human being should strive to be their fittest. They shouldn't strive to be the skinniest. You can be fit at your body-type."

"The problem is that you compare yourself to people who are onscreen, was skinny, or not skinny. You just have to be at your fittest." Chopra also said that the trolls who comment on others are frustrated with themselves and hence they write such stuff," Parineeti told Bollywood Bubble.

Workwise, Parineeti Chopra's biopic on ace shuttler Saina Nehwal titled Saina released in theatres on Friday (March 26, 2021). Her upcoming film is Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal in which she will be sharing screen space with Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol.

