Netizens Unhappy With Parineeti Chopra's Statement 'I Wish I Could Erase The Time I Was Hugely Overweight'

Actress Parineeti Chopra, who's on a promotional spree for her upcoming Netflix film The Girl On The Train, spoke about being overweight when she was a college student and said that she wishes to erase that time from her life.

Talking to Siddharth Kannan, Parineeti said, "I wish I could erase the time I was hugely overweight and I am talking about my college days. I was really unhealthy and really big, and I didn't quite see it. Today, I care about life and health so much more that I wish I could erase that chapter. I wish I could erase those photos which I see and they terrify me."

"Other than that, I have had a couple of instances in my life, where I have been really low and dead emotionally. They have made me the person that I am today, whatever I am, so I would never change those bad experiences. But if I could go back in time and just become a fitter person or maybe have sports in my childhood, I would like to add that to my life," added the Ishaqzaade actress.

Parineeti's statement didn't go down well with a few netizens and they were quick to point a finger at it.

A netizen wrote, "What is this lady trying to imply that for becoming a actress she lost weight and now all of a sudden she is dissappointed by own self?"

Another netizen wrote, "This is the problem. See the vicious circle. She was body shamed. Now, she is indirectly body shaming her old self and many overweight youngsters. Want to erase means?"

Disappointed by Parineeti's statement, one more netizen called out the actress and wrote, "This means all the people who are overweight should forget about their lives they are leading and in one's life the only thing one should remember is how a person looks...are we progressing or just moving backwards?"

We're sure Parineeti didn't see it coming.

On a related note, apart from Parineeti, there are many actresses who transformed themselves from flab to fit before starting their career in Bollywood like Sonam Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha and Sara Ali Khan to name a few.

Coming back to The Girl On The Train, the film also stars Aditi Rao Hydari, Kirti Kulhari and Avinash Tiwari in key roles. It will release on Netflix on February 26, 2021.