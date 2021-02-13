Parineeti Chopra Hopes Her Third Song, Matlabi Yariyan Is 'Lucky' For Her And Accepted By Fans

Parineeti Chopra, who is gearing up for the release of The Girl On The Train has also lent her voice for a song titled 'Matlabi Yariyan'. The actress previously has charmed everyone with her singing skills in films like Meri Pyaari Bindu as well as Kesari. Excited for the song, she said, "I hope third time's lucky for me as well, and this song is accepted."

Talking about why she chose to lend her voice, Parineeti said, "I love singing and sing at whatever opportunity I get. Today, as an actress, I am just privileged that I can sing, I have the opportunity and I get a chance to sing behind a mike and have the world to hear it. So, when I had heard this song back in London one and half years ago when we were shooting it, is when Ribhu and I had discussed that we would do a version in my voice."

'Matlabi Yariyan' has been composed by Vipin Patwa and is written by Kumaar. Sharing that she had high hopes for the release, she added, "I am so glad that I got to do it and people have given so much love to Maana Ke Hum Yaar Nahin (Meri Pyaari Bindu) as well as my song from Kesari - 'Teri Mitti'. So, I hope third time's lucky for me as well, and this song is accepted."

Parineeti's previous releases like 'Teri Mitti' have been highly appreciated by the fans. While 'Teri Mitti' has over 100 million views, 'Maana Ke Hum Yaar Nahin' has registered about 90 million views on YouTube.

Coming back to The Girl On The Train, the film is an Hindi adaptation of the thriller book of the same name. In 2016, a Hollywood book adaptation was also released which starred Emily Blunt. Chopra earlier, had talked about her performance being compared to Blunt, and said, "She is a towering actress and I relished the challenge to deliver this role at par with the earlier film."

The film is helmed by Ribhu Dasgupta and also stars Aditi Rao Hydari, Kirti Kulhari, Avinash Tiwary, Tota Roy Chowdhury and others. The film follows a recent divorcee who fantasizes about a perfect couple who live in a house that her train passes daily, until the girl from the house goes missing.

The thriller is all set to release on Netflix on February 26.

ALSO READ: Parineeti Chopra Believes Rivalry Between Actresses Is Industry-Created; 'Why Don't We Talk About The Boys?'

ALSO READ: The Girl On The Train: Parineeti Chopra Opens Up About Comparisons With Emily Blunt