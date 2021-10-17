Pooja Hegde Trolls Ranveer Singh As He Posts Shirtless Picture In Towel

Ranveer Singh's latest Instagram post has netizens gushing over his ripped body. The actor shared his shirtless pictures in towel on his Instagram page and captioned it as, "Ranveer ke pasine kyun chhoot rahe hain? A- Woh abhi abhi Steam Room se nikale hain B- Unka aaj raat Television debut hai C- Unki Jismani Garmi (body heat) zyada hai D- Woh Hot Yoga ka prayaas kar rahe hain."

Reacting to Ranveer's picture, Pooja Hegde wrote, "Towel gir raha hain, Pammi! Dhyaan rakhna." Ranveer and Pooja will be seen together in Cirkus.

Coming back to Ranveer's picture, apart from Pooja, many B-town celebrities reacted hilariously to it.

R Madhavan who's famous for sharing after-shower selfies, wrote, "Leh... "post shower selfie" ka khitaab mujhse kitni baar cheenega bhaai??"

Ranveer's '83 co-star Saqib Saleem wrote, "Lovely cleavage baba🔥😂❤️."

Dino Morea on the other hand, commented, "Woh sab chhod, yeh bataa, kab se itna ripped hai tu. Solid lag raha hai bruhhhhhh. 🙌🏼🙌🏼 👏👏👏 mind is blown."

"Manscaping maali kaun hai ? Good job," commented Gulshan Devaiah, who has worked with Ranveer in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram Leela.

Meanwhile, the Bajirao Mastani actor is all set to make his television debut with quiz show The Big Picture, on Saturday.

With respect to work, Ranveer has Kabir Khan's '83, Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, Divyang Thakkar's Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Rohit Shetty's Cirkus in his kitty. He will also be seen in a special appearance in Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif-starrer Sooryavanshi, which is all set to release in theatres on November 5, 2021.