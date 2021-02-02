Priyanka Chopra And Her Pooch Diana’s ‘White Tiger’ Moment Is All Things Chic; See Post

Priyanka Chopra is one celeb who surely knows to up her style game whenever she steps out. Be it a public appearance or a casual stroll on the streets, the diva never fails to create a strong style statement. Priyanka recently shared a post wherein she can be seen enticing her fans with a chic look and this time, she can also be seen twinning with her pooch, Diana.

However, Priyanka Chopra's recent sartorial choice also has a 'White Tiger' connection. The post has Priyanka sporting stylish black and white attire. The actor can be seen pairing the look with glares, hoop earrings and her hair tied to a neat bun. Not only her, but The Sky Is Pink actor's pooch can be seen wearing a similar black and white attire and makes way for an adorable sight. The actor captioned the picture stating, 'A white tiger and her cub.' Take a look.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra's film, The White Tiger has been garnering some positive responses from the masses and the critics alike. The film also stars Rajkummar Rao and Adarsh Gourav in the pivotal roles. The movie is directed by Ramin Bahrani.

