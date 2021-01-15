Priyanka Chopra Clarifies Her Joke About Having Enough Kids With Nick Jonas To Make A Cricket Team

Post Priyanka Chopra's marriage with Nick Jonas, the actress constantly gets asked about her plans of embracing motherhood in her interviews. The Quantico star recently grabbed headlines when she said that she wants to have enough kids with her husband Nick Jonas to make a 'cricket team'.

In her latest interview with ET Online, Priyanka has clarified what she actually meant by her comment.

Priyanka Chopra Explains Her Comment The Baywatch actress told the entertainment portal, that goal was something she had "10 years ago." "Yes, that was a statement I made many years ago. What I was trying to say was, 'Don't hold on to statements I made like, 10 years ago,'" Priyanka told ETimes. Priyanka Chopra On Having Kids With Nick Jonas She further added, "I will take whatever I get when it comes to Nick and I." The couple who recently celebrated their second wedding anniversary, are currently have their plates full with exciting projects. 'Stop With The Pressure,' Says Priyanka Chopra When the interviewer hoped for their babies to be born soon ‘cause we need some more Jo-Bro babies out there, honey', Priyanka laughed and replied, "Stop with the pressure. Look at the big a** movie that is coming out," referring to her upcoming Netflix film The White Tiger alongside Rajkummar Rao.

Earlier, in an interview, Priyanka had opened about her married life and said that the age difference between her and Nick has never been a hurdle. Talking about Nick, she had further added, "It's so comforting to find a person who is in your corner. Whatever I may be in my professional life or how the world perceives me, I'm just a girl trying to live her life in the best way possible, and I'm so grateful to have a partner in doing that."

