Priyanka Chopra Supports The White Tiger Director Ramin Bahrani After The Latter Faced Racist Remarks

Priyanka Chopra recently came out in support of her The White Tiger director Ramin Bahrani after the latter faced some racist remarks. For the unversed, when Ramin was giving a virtual interview to producer Ava Duvernay in Atlanta, the filmmaker was told to 'go back to his country' by a man on the street.

Now, Priyanka has condemned the act and has spoken openly in support of Ramin. The Sky Is Pink actor questioned if America is the melting pot of all people from all backgrounds. According to a report in Indian Express, the actor revealed to a publication, "Asking me about my thoughts on what happened to Ramin is a sign of where we stand today, and the work we have to continue to do. So my question in response is - who belongs here, and who doesn't? Isn't America a melting pot of all people from all backgrounds? This country was built on the back of immigrants in search of the American dream, a life of freedom, opportunity, and a safe place not only for themselves but for their families."

Earlier, Ramin had also opened up about the incident. Speaking to People Magazine about the same, he said, "I was in Atlanta on location in a residential neighbourhood directing a TV pilot for Apple. We had worked late that day, so I had to do my Zoom interview with Ava on my phone while we were still in the street. During the interview, I noticed a car parked behind me. When the driver saw me and my colleague who is South Asian, he said, 'You all think you run the world. You all don't run s---.' His friend told him to calm down and leave it alone. As the driver pulled away, he shouted, 'Go back to your own country'."

Ava, who was on the Zoom call with Ramin, also told the magazine that she asked the director to talk about the issue rather than letting it go. She said that Ramin was calm even after facing the brutal remark which saddened her, and made her realize that probably the director was used to such kind of treatment. The producer said that Ramin deserved a moment to be heard after facing the same.