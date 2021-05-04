Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai: Listen To Full Jukebox From Salman Khan-Disha Patani's Film

After the grand success of first two songs from the film, makers of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai have released the complete jukebox from the film, which also includes two unreleased tracks.

The jukebox consists of the current rage 'Seeti Maar', the chartbuster featuring Salman Khan and Disha Patani. The song has been topping the charts since it released and fast nearing the 100 Million views milestone. 'Dil De Diya', second song from the film, marks another super-hit association between Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez, and their cute chemistry is one of the major highlights of the fun track.

The jukebox also has audio of two unreleased numbers, 'Radhe Title Track' and 'Zoom Zoom'. Earlier today, Salman Khan had shared that the video of title track will be out tomorrow, and with the audio out now, anticipation from the song is at an all-time high. 'Zoom Zoom' sounds a promising upbeat number with catchy music.

Check out the jukebox video.

The music album of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai has been composed by Rockstar DSP (Devi Sri Prasad), Himesh Reshammiya and Sajid Wajid, vocals by Kamaal Khan, Iulia Vantur, Payal Dev, Sajid and Ash King and lyrics by Shabbir Ahmed, Saajid and Kunaal Verma.

Alongside Salman Khan, Radhe also stars Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles. The movie is presented by Salman Khan films in association with ZEE Studios, produced By Salma Khan, Sohail Khan and Reel Life Production Pvt. limited.

The movie will release in over 40 countries, including a theatrical release in major overseas markets on May 13 2021, on the occasion of Eid. The film will be available on ZEE5 with ZEE's pay per view service ZEEPlex on the Zee5 OTT platform and all leading DTH operators.