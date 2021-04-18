Ranbir Kapoor To Work With Rajkumar Hirani Yet Again, The Film Will Not Be A Sequel To PK: Report

Ranbir Kapoor’s last big-screen outing was Rajkumar Hirani’s Sanju that put him in the coveted 300 crores club with actors such as Salman Khan and Aamir Khan. It has been reported for quite some time now that the actor will be working with the director yet again. However, unlike earlier speculated, the film will not be a sequel to PK and is an original script, that Raju has been working on.

A Pinkvilla report states that the collaboration was supposed to start right after Sanju but Hirani’s commitment with Shah Rukh Khan got preponed and the two are all set to collaborate on a biggie. A source close to the development told the portal, “Raju has a bank of ideas ready to roll, and while working on Sanju, he had discussed one particular plot with Ranbir, which the actor fell in love with. In fact, that was supposed to be Hirani’s immediate next after Sanju at one point of time, as Shah Rukh Khan had multiple film commitments lined up.”

However, when SRK rescheduled his line up, Rajkumar Hirani started discussing two ideas with the superstar – one on the lines of the Munnabhai franchise and another a story about immigration, set against the backdrop of Canada. It is said that Shah Rukh was bowled over by both the ideas that Hirani had developed, but was more inclined toward the immigration one.

Meanwhile, the source also revealed that Ranbir and Hirani’s collaboration is said to be in space of social comedy. The director will move forward with the idea that he discussed with Ranbir after finishing the SRK film.

The source revealed, “He is definitely doing one more film with Ranbir, and it’s just a matter of time. Right now, all energies are on developing and taking his next on floors. Once that’s out of system, will the Ranbir film come to the forefront. The actor has already said a yes to the idea, and will adjust the dates of Hirani, as and when, the director is ready to roll.”

On the professional front, Ranbir will next be seen in Brahmastra with Alia Bhatt and in Shamshera with Vaani Kapoor. The actor is also currently working on Luv Ranjan's untitled film with Shraddha Kapoor and Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal.

