Ranveer Singh & Deepika Padukone Decorating Their Alibaug Home? Interior Designer Vinita Chaitanya Shares Pic

It was earlier reported that Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have brought a luxurious plush house in Alibaug last month. Now it seems that the couple has started decorating their dream home. The speculations for the same has started after ace interior designer Vinita Chaitanya took to her social media handle to share a beautiful picture with the couple.

Talking about the black and white picture, Vinita Chaitanya can be seen sitting inside a car with Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. By the looks of it, Ranveer can be seen wearing a casual tee with his quirky glares while the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actress can be seen sporting a shirt with her glares and a bun hairdo. Vinita captioned it stating, "Who are these dudes in my car?" and she furthermore added the hashtag of Welcome To Alibaug that has fuelled the rumours of the couple collaborating with her to decorate their home. Take a look at the post.

According to the earlier reports, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone bought their Alibaug home that reportedly has a striking view of the beach at a whopping Rs 22 crore. The couple was spotted at the local registrar's office at the destination a few weeks back wherein they signed the deal and just have a few paperwork pending now. The reports further stated that the area which houses their home has another bungalow along with a betel nut and coconut grove.

According to a news report in BollywoodLife, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have also paid a stamp duty of Rs 1.32 crore. The Alibaug bungalow is touted to be the couple's dream home. Apart from the Goliyon Ki Ras Leela: Ram Leela stars, Alibaug also has extravagant homes of celebs like Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma. Actor Varun Dhawan had also tied the knot with his childhood sweetheart Natasha Dalal in Alibaug earlier this year.

On the work front, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone will be sharing the screen space in Kabir Khan's sports biographical drama 83. The movie has Ranveer playing former Indian Cricket Team captain Kapil Dev while Deepika will be essaying the role of Dev's wife Romi Bhatia. The movie traces Team India's historic win at the 1983 World Cup match.