Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani: Ranveer Singh And Karan Johar Go Location Hunting For The Film

Excitement has been roaring amidst fans ever since Karan Johar had announced his upcoming directorial venture Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani that will star Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles. Now it seems that the team of the film is busy scouting the locations for the shooting to begin soon. Not only this but Karan and Ranveer themselves headed off to Delhi to hunt for the locations for the movie.

Karan Johar had earlier taken to his Instagram story to share a selfie with Ranveer Singh from the location. The two can be seen twinning in white and are sporting stylish glares. The director had captioned the same stating, "Rocky Uska Naam." Take a look at the picture that was shared by Karan.

According to a news report in Hindustan Times, a source close to the film quoted that the director-actor duo has been extensively hunting for suitable locations for the shoot in Delhi. The source revealed, "They explored areas in Bengali Market, Khan Market, Chandni Chowk for the recce. They also went looking at the location around Tolstoy House and looked at an apartment near Noida. The celebs are also looking at a farmhouse in Mehrauli."

Another source close to the much-awaited movie however said that the location hunting for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani is still at a very initial stage. It is also not very clear what will be the duration of the shoot and what locations have been finalised for the shooting. The source went on to say, "The recce is still on. And if all goes well, the shooting is expected to start in November."

Talking about the movie Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, it will also be starring Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan. The makers had unveiled a quirky video introducing the yesteryear actors as part of the main star cast. The movie will also mark the second collaboration of Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. The two were last seen in the Zoya Akhtar directorial movie Gully Boy. The film will be penned by Ishita Moitra, Shashank Khaitan and Sumit Roy.