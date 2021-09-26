Ranveer Singh Makes A Major Announcement On 83 Release Date, See Post

Ranveer Singh has finally put an end to all the rumours regarding the release date of his highly anticipated project, 83. On Sunday (September 26, 2021), Ranveer Singh took to his official social media handles and confirmed that the Kabir Khan directorial is getting a theatrical release. 83 is now slated to hit the theatres as Christmas 2021 release.

"It's time........... 🏏🏆 83 IN CINEMAS THIS CHRISTMAS. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. #ThisIs83," wrote Ranveer Singh on his Instagram post. The actor also shared an unseen still with his co-stars from 83, along with the release date announcement post.

Check out Ranveer Singh's post:

Director Kabir Khan, who is all excited about the theatrical release of 83, took to his official handles and penned down a special note. "The team that took the entire world by storm! Experience the glorious victory of team 83 IN CINEMAS THIS CHRISTMAS. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. #ThisIs83," reads Kabir's post.

As reported earlier, 83, which is touted to be a period sports drama, revolves around the Indian cricket team's world cup win of 1983. Ranveer Singh is playing the role of Kapil Dev, the legendary cricketer who headed the Indian cricket team at the world cup, in the Kabir Khan directorial. The project will feature Ranveer's real-life spouse Deepika Padukone in the role of Kapil Dev's wife Romi Dev.

Yash Raj Films Announces The Release Dates Of Bunty Aur Babli 2, Prithviraj, Jayeshbhai Jordaar, & Shamshera

Daughters' Day 2021: Amitabh Bachchan, Neetu Singh & Others Wish Their Little Angels!

To the unversed, 83 was originally slated to hit the big screens in April 2020. But the Ranveer Singh starrer was delayed due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Even though the film was rescheduled to get released in June 2021, it was delayed again due to the second wave of the pandemic. The movie will feature Pankaj Tripathi, Tamil actor Jiiva, Hardy Sandhu, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saqib Saleem, Ami Virk, and so on in the pivotal roles.