Ranveer Singh Starrer Anniyan Remake Lands In Legal Trouble

Ranveer Singh had sent his fans into a frenzy after it was announced that he is going to star in the Hindi remake of the Tamil movie Anniyan that starred Vikram in the lead role. The movie will be produced by Jayantilal Gada and will be directed by Shankar. However, it looks like the movie might have gotten itself embroiled in a controversy. Producer Aascar Ravichandran is now set to move to court against Jayantilal and Gada. The reason that has been stated by the producer behind this is that he owns the copyright to the film and that its remake cannot be made without his consent.

Talking to ETimes about the same, Aascar Ravichandran said, "I am going to court against Shankar and Jayantilal Gada. They cannot make the film without my consent as I own the copyright of the film and no other person has the right over it as I am the author of the movie." The producer even rubbished Shankar's claims that stated Ravichandran's allegations to be baseless. Aascar added, "He can say and claim anything, but everyone knows that 'Anniyan' is my movie and I hired him to direct the film."

Aascar Ravichandran also revealed to have filed a complaint against Shankar with the South Indian Film Chamber Of Commerce (SIFCC). The producer said, "SIFCC, which has been supporting me, told me to wait a little longer as they have spoken to the film association in Mumbai. But it is not Shankar who is the producer of the film but Gadaji with whom I need to have a discussion about the project."

Earlier Shankar had also released an open letter denying the allegations of Aascar Ravichandran. The Enthiran director had stated in his letter addressing the producer, "I am shocked to receive your mail dated 14.04.2021 stating that you own the storyline of the movie Anniyan. In this context, I submit that the movie was released in the year 2005 and everyone associated with the movie was aware that the script and storyline belong exclusively to me and in fact, the movie was released with the tag: story, screenplay and direction by Shankar. I have not assigned in writing any script or screenplay to any person, and continue to retain the right to exploit the script in any manner I deem fit. As the admitted author of the literary work, my rights cannot be interfered with under any circumstances."