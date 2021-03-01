Rashmika Mandanna All Set To Start Shoot For Her Bollywood Debut, Mission Majnu On This Date

Rashmika Mandanna, the national crush has made quite a name for herself in the south and her star is on a rise with offers from Bollywood. Rashmika is all set to make her Bollywood debut in Mission Majnu alongside Sidharth Malhotra as the shoot begins soon.

According to a source, "Rashmika will start her shoot for Mission Majnu from the 4th of March. She will go to Lucknow to start the shoot with Sidharth Malhotra. She is really excited to get on the sets of her first Bollywood film and begin shoot."

Rashmika will make her Bollywood debut with a spy thriller film marking her first time with the genre. The south star has worked in some hit romantic comedies like Geetha Govindam and Sarileru Neekevvaru so Mission Majnu will have her featuring in a new avatar.

With a few Bollywood projects in works Rashmika has also recently bought a house in Mumbai. The national sensation has a Pan-India film Pushpa in the pipeline along with another Bollywood project with Amitabh Bachchan

