Salman Khan Bonds With Niece Ayat On The Sets Of Antim And It's All Things Cute!

We all know that Salman Khan loves kids. So, recently when his sister Arpita Khan Sharma paid a surprise visit on the sets of his upcoming film Antim, along with her son Ahil and daughter Ayat, the superstar was thrilled to see the little ones.

Later, Arpita took to her Instagram page to share an endearing video in which Salman is seen holding little Ayat in his arms, and singing and dancing to the song 'Tu Jo Mila' from Bajrangi Bhaijaan. She captioned her post as, "Unconditional Love 🧿 @beingsalmankhan." We must say, it's such an adorable moment!

Watch the video.

Earlier, Arpita had shared pictures of her kids posing with daddy Aayush Sharma on the sets of Antim. The actor is pitted opposite Salman Khan in the film. Her caption for the snap read, "Precious 🧿."

Speaking about Antim, the film helmed by Mahesh Manjrekar, is a remake of the Marathi film Mulshi pattern. It stars Salman Khan as a cop while Aayush essays the role of a gangster. The superstar was earlier quoted as saying, "I am looking forward to Antim. Being back on sets after a good long break because of the lockdown. The audiences will surely enjoy this film, a universe is being created like never before."

Meanwhile, Salman Khan was recently in the news after he confirmed that his upcoming film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai will release in theatres on Eid 2021.

